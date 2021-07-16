Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$23.63. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$23.47, with a volume of 175,353 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.31.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.44%.

In related news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,039,490.80.

About Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.