Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 16,534.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,615 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,056,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 239,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 67,847 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 150.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 47,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter worth about $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

GILT stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.93.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $44.71 million during the quarter.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

