Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

GJNSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.16. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $26.95.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

