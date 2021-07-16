Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1252 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend payment by 0.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,655. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $831.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Aegis began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

