Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 158.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.7%.

Shares of GAIN stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.44. 83,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,369. The company has a market cap of $479.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.53. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.20.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 74.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

