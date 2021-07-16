Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0451 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of LAND stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,491. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $703.17 million, a P/E ratio of -76.00, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

LAND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

