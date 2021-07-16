Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RSCZF remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. 120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,989. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06. Global Care Capital has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.42.

About Global Care Capital

Global Care Capital Inc, formerly known as, Resinco Capital Partners Inc, is a venture capital and a private equity firm specializing in investments in early stage companies, buyout, private and public or undervalued assets, and assists them in the going public process. The firm prefers to invest in acquisitions and provides mezzanine financing.

