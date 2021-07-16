Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS RSCZF remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. 120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,989. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06. Global Care Capital has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.42.
About Global Care Capital
