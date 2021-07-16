Global Ecology Corp. (OTCMKTS:GLEC) Short Interest Update

Global Ecology Corp. (OTCMKTS:GLEC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the June 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,446,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GLEC remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,728. Global Ecology has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Global Ecology Company Profile

Global Ecology Corporation, through its subsidiary and joint ventures, engages in the production and sale of soil and water remediation technologies. Its products include Mobile PureWater System, a mobile water purification system for use in areas where safe and clean drinking water is scarce or affected by natural disasters; and IMS1000, an ionized mineral solution for treating reservoirs, lakes, and other large bodies of water, as well as for large HVAC systems, waste water systems, drilling water de-contamination, and various agricultural applications.

