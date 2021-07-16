Global Ecology Corp. (OTCMKTS:GLEC) Short Interest Update

Global Ecology Corp. (OTCMKTS:GLEC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the June 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,446,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GLEC remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,728. Global Ecology has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
Global Ecology Company Profile
Further Reading: Operating Income
Receive News & Ratings for Global Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.