Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 79.7% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 713.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 459,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,630,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

NASDAQ:GBLI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.47. 1,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,645. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $157.73 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.