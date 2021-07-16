Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE GNL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -115.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.39%.

In related news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $647,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,960.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

