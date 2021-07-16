Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of NYSE GNL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -115.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $20.11.
Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $647,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,960.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.
About Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
