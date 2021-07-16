Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Sells $96,150.00 in Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.73. 1,466,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,526. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.31. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 91.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
