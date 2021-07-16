Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.85% from the company’s current price.
GSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.
Shares of NYSE:GSL opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.17. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 115.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 984,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 53.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 285,600 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $11,280,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $2,429,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.47% of the company’s stock.
About Global Ship Lease
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
