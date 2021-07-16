Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.85% from the company’s current price.

GSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:GSL opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.17. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 115.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 984,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 53.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 285,600 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $11,280,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $2,429,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

