Global Social Chain (GSC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $46,202.00

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $46,202.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Global Social Chain

GSC is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

