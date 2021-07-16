Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG) Stock Price Up 0%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.29 and last traded at $30.28. Approximately 3,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 14,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.87.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.