Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Update

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,100 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the June 15th total of 539,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $36.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after buying an additional 357,196 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter.

