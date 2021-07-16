Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
GTMEF remained flat at $$37.12 during midday trading on Friday. Globe Telecom has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $42.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09.
About Globe Telecom
