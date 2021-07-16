Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

GTMEF remained flat at $$37.12 during midday trading on Friday. Globe Telecom has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $42.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09.

Get Globe Telecom alerts:

About Globe Telecom

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. The company operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. It offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and mobile payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.