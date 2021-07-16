Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 28,770 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.10% of Globus Medical worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $7,117,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 27.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.07. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $81.89.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,334 shares of company stock worth $37,561,794 over the last 90 days. 24.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

