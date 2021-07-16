Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Short Interest Update

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 546,600 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the June 15th total of 700,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

GOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pareto Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ:GOGL traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,573. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $158.05 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.4%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,942,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,340,000 after acquiring an additional 433,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1,473.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 3,227,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,441,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,151,000 after buying an additional 971,135 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,008,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,589,000 after buying an additional 503,293 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 894.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 2,016,788 shares during the period. 30.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

