Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 78,427 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,523,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.84% of Marten Transport worth $25,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 563.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,831 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 1,412.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 331,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Marten Transport by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 305,732 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 802,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 293,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Shares of MRTN opened at $16.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.86. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.