Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 416,015 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,015 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.18% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $28,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at $68,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLMN. Barclays increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $258,392.46. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

