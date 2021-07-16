Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 7,070 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.51% of J2 Global worth $27,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,046,000 after purchasing an additional 592,736 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at $860,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get J2 Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JCOM shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

Shares of JCOM opened at $138.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $145.55.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.