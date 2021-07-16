Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $25,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSM opened at $88.81 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In other news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,650 shares of company stock worth $3,255,904 in the last 90 days. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

