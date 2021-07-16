Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $25.81 Million Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 588,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of UDR worth $25,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in UDR by 727.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in UDR by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.86, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 71.08%.

In other news, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 11,509 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $562,214.65. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,509 shares of company stock worth $3,662,015 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.08.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

