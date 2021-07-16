Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $27.65 Million Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804,308 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of NortonLifeLock worth $27,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLOK opened at $25.86 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

