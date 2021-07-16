Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $27.74 Million Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,272,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,291 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.70% of H&R Block worth $27,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 2,376.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

HRB opened at $23.92 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $26.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 422.68%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 31.86%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

