Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 296.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 732,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547,833 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.83% of Danimer Scientific worth $27,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNMR. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $52,897,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $54,947,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $33,651,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $18,659,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $18,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNMR stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $66.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.60 and a beta of -1.27.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

