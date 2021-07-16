Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,869 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.61% of Castle Biosciences worth $27,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $78,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 554,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,537,810.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $2,252,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,579 shares of company stock valued at $11,920,281. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.98.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CSTL shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

