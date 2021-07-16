Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,981 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.80% of Sanderson Farms worth $27,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,298,000 after acquiring an additional 124,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,331,000 after acquiring an additional 89,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,804,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 2,198.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 47,218 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth about $6,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SAFM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.14.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $182.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $195.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.42.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

