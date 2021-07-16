Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 164,476 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,028,656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 164,476 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Continental Resources worth $26,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.71.

Shares of CLR opened at $35.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -84.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 3.33.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently -37.61%.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harold Hamm acquired 270,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.53 per share, with a total value of $9,863,100.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,946. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

