Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 164,725 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 340,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 164,725 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Cognex worth $28,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $153,924,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Cognex by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,183,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,007,000 after buying an additional 693,394 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cognex by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,058,000 after buying an additional 661,764 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Cognex by 43.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,612,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,795,000 after buying an additional 484,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter worth about $34,387,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $773,360.00. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $84.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.78. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

