Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 283,534 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,195,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 283,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.85% of Codexis worth $27,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,281,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,511 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Codexis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,930,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,750,000 after purchasing an additional 135,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Codexis by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,293,000 after purchasing an additional 424,484 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,863,000 after purchasing an additional 202,257 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Codexis by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 967,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 118,833 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,885 shares of company stock worth $1,761,403. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CDXS shares. TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Codexis to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

