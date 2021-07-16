Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 4,855 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $27,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,580,000 after purchasing an additional 68,514 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,925,000 after purchasing an additional 197,326 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,171,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 914,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,075,000 after buying an additional 148,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,332,000 after buying an additional 270,467 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $170.64 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.