Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the June 15th total of 368,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDP. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of GDP stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $14.81. 84,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,523. The company has a market capitalization of $198.48 million, a PE ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 2.08. Goodrich Petroleum has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goodrich Petroleum will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 81.9% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 201,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 90,770 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 27,941 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

