Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

GOSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $555.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,464,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

