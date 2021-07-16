Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Gap Up to $11.20

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $11.73. Gracell Biotechnologies shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 444 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $782.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.34.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $121,427,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $23,454,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $20,714,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $18,340,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $17,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

About Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.