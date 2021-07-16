GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Holdings Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 158.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,041 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of GrafTech International worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in GrafTech International by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in GrafTech International by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

