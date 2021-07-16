Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €23.00 ($27.06) target price by analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GYC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.58 ($28.92).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

FRA GYC traded down €0.20 ($0.24) on Friday, hitting €22.46 ($26.42). 255,991 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €22.84. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.