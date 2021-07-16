Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €24.58 ($28.92).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Shares of GYC stock opened at €22.46 ($26.42) on Friday. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.69). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €22.84.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.