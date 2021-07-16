Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $87.62

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$87.62 and last traded at C$87.53, with a volume of 3591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$87.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRT.UN shares. National Bankshares set a C$90.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.56.

The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$82.13. The stock has a market cap of C$5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 9.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

