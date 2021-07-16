Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,602,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 274,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.01% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $67,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $165,222.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 12,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $196,832.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,119.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,442 shares of company stock valued at $523,047 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

GLDD stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $932.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $177.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

