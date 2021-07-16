Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 8,995 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Global Payments worth $47,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

NYSE GPN opened at $195.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.31. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

