Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $42.43 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,131 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Agilent Technologies worth $42,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 368.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,061,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.84.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $148.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,853 shares of company stock worth $6,394,507.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

