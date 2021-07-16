Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of The Travelers Companies worth $49,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,017,266.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,338 shares of company stock valued at $22,161,124 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.77.

TRV stock opened at $155.58 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $162.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

