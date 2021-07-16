Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,315 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Aflac worth $41,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at $3,127,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 156.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 593,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,368,000 after buying an additional 361,903 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 161.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 16.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 22,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Aflac by 20.3% in the first quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 66,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 11,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $53.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.09.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

