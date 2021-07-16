Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 44,572 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,572 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.16% of Synopsys worth $59,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total transaction of $1,727,475.23. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.77.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $277.68 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $189.63 and a one year high of $300.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.97. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

