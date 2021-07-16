Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 223,344 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 223,344 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Digital Realty Trust worth $52,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,754,800,000 after acquiring an additional 150,432 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 700,660 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,035,000 after acquiring an additional 17,567 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,848,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,847,000 after buying an additional 517,002 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR opened at $157.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $1,848,430.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.