Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,277 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Prudential Financial worth $39,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 74,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRU opened at $100.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.26. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.85.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

