Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) Short Interest Down 65.3% in June

Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the June 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GWTI stock remained flat at $$0.06 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 736,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,082. Greenway Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05.

Get Greenway Technologies alerts:

About Greenway Technologies

Greenway Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Greenway Innovative Energy, Inc, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of a proprietary gas-to-liquids syngas conversion systems to meet individual natural gas field/resource requirements. The company offers G-Reformer units to process a variety of natural gas streams, including pipeline gas, associated gas, flared gas, vented gas, coal-bed methane, and/or biomass gas.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Greenway Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenway Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.