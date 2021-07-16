Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 61.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,921 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 727.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,234,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,231 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after acquiring an additional 839,071 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 244.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after acquiring an additional 784,579 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,354,000 after acquiring an additional 675,706 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $854,750.00. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,035.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,000 shares of company stock worth $9,228,090 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

