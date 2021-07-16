Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

BMBOY opened at $9.00 on Friday. Grupo Bimbo has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

